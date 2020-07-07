The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. and participation is available via teleconference zoom.us/j/93291491413.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet for a planning and development session at 9 a.m. via Zoom. People can participate by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/98186752303 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 981 8675 2303.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for July 22.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Community College District board will have a regular meeting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. People can participate by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/98186752303 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 981 8675 2303.