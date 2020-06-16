The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– A Vitalant blood drive will be from 2-6 p.m. at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open for the summer season today at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. Each Wednesday, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/96282530339?pwd=STBuVHNDUHQ1dHFyOGt6WDkrdEkxUT09 and the password is 5n7wUR.
– The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, visit zoom.us and click “Join a Meeting.” The meeting ID is 957 5933 6829 and the password is 678527. People can also participate by calling 1-877-853-5247. People can submit comments by sending them to the city clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org – it’s asked that they’re submitted by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– St. John’s Episcopal Church Food Shelf will be giving out ready to eat meals and snacks to people in need from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Motor Park located on 14th Street between G and H streets, Marysville. For more information, call 741-1165.
CLUB MEETING
– The Sutter County Republican Women Federated will host a luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Plaza Room Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes and Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson will be the speakers. The cost of the luncheon buffet is $17. Reservations are required. Call Chary Dunn at 673-0317 for more information.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency will meet at 3 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89030127334?pwd=WkM4S3Q5VVVGc08wNlVKNFlLclpOQT09. The meeting ID is 890 3012 7334 and the password is 010390. People can also call in at 669-900-9128.
– The Wheatland School District will meet at 4 p.m. The public can view the meeting through Zoom by visiting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9951020541?pwd=TUlhNzFxQUpqUFBuQUVJU2hNQjA5UT09#success. The meeting ID is 995 102 0541 and the password is WSD0416.
– Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83242813151?pwd=cDgzcUJGS3JzbU04WVp6cGlWY0lJdz09 and enter meeting ID: 832 4281 3151 and password: 4HiHHb or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.