NOTICE
The Sutter County Museum will reopen today with reduced hours. The museum will be open Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m., Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. and weekends from noon-4 p.m. until further notice. For more information, call the Sutter County Museum at 822-7141.
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Yuba Sutter Arts’ annual members’ meeting and State of the Arts Report will be at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend. New officers will be elected and the annual report and plans for the coming year will be shared. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85974158970. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 859 7415 8970.
– The Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited and an initial temperature reading will be taken at pre-registration. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– There will be a Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest from 9:30-10 a.m. in Arbuckle at the intersection of Hillgate and Wildwood roads by Dollar General. It’s asked that people wear a mask, practice social distancing and bring a sign legible from passing cars.
– There will be a mask giveaway for farmers and farm workers from 7:30 a.m.-noon at the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. It’s asked that people pull into the north parking lot to be directed to the distribution area. Agricultural businesses can contact their local agricultural commissioner or the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau for mask distribution or more information. The Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office can be reached at 749-5400; the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office can be reached at 822-7500; and the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau can be reached at 673-6550.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by visiting https://zoom.us/j/95072113840?pwd=elRodzdNbXhBNUExUEptR1dHSVlkZz09.
– The Yuba City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. To sign up for the webinar, visit https://www.yubacoe.org/Page/1. People can email comments to the secretary of the commission at bmoody@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on the agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates a songwriter workshop for songwriters of all skill levels or those who would like to explore the craft. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Yuba-Sutter Young Farmers & Ranchers will host a drive through tri-tip barbecue at Farm Credit West, 1800 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City, from 5-8 p.m. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau at 673-6550.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will have a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/94318894732. People can also call in at 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 943 1889 4732. People can email their comments to first5@co.yuba.ca.us anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address.