Wayne Osborne spent nearly 30 years of his life believing that he was a high school graduate. After attending both Yuba City High School and Albert Powell High School in Yuba City, he entered the workforce never having to present his diploma to employers.
When Osborne began pursuing his dream of working for PG&E, it was revealed to him that he never officially graduated from high school.
“I went back to Albert Powell to get a copy of my transcripts and diploma, and they said, ‘Oh there was a mix up. For some reason, we thought you graduated, but you still needed so many credits,” he said.
Osborne had to fulfill 81 missing credits in order to earn his diploma, and he sought out help from Sutter County Adult Education to complete his goal.
The organization provides a number of classes and services to adults looking to complete their high school education or build upon their career and language skills.
“The staff over there were just amazing. They helped me get everything I needed to graduate. It was just an absolute blessing,” he said.
Osborne began taking general education classes with the program in 2020. Working long hours, raising his young daughter and going back to school through the COVID-19 pandemic posed the most difficult challenges in his education journey.
He remembers working 16-hour days as a truck driver and construction worker while doing as much homework as he could to earn credits for his classes. During this time, Osborne also gained full custody of his young daughter.
While he came across significant challenges during the last two years, Osborne never felt deterred from achieving his goal.
“If you have a dream, there should be nothing holding you back. By pursuing PG&E, I always want to show (my daughter) that regardless of what life throws at you, your dream is meant to be reached,” Osborne said. “I always wanted to give my wife and daughter the best life possible.”
Sutter County Adult Education gives students the opportunity to earn their diploma at their own pace. The organization frequently utilizes group instruction for its classes while also offering small group, direct instruction and individualized learning opportunities. Osborne said that his lesson plans focused on algebra, English and social studies classes.
What started as a major setback for his career goals quickly became an opportunity for Osborne to take part in “the first big accomplishment” that others experience in their younger years. Osborne was able to receive his high school diploma and represent his class as valedictorian during a graduation ceremony on May 25 this year.
In the months following his graduation, Osborne has worked as an equipment operator for Goodfellow Bros Construction Company. His job allows him to work alongside PG&E, but he said he continues to apply for positions with the company and hopes to be a part of it in the near future.
“Whatever it is in your life that’s trying to stop you from accomplishing such a great, great thing, don’t let anything stop you. Just keep going. The resources and help are out there to guide you. Your education is extremely important,” Osborne said.