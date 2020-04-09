Feeding Kids:
Schools continue to feed children during shutdown
While school closures have been extended due to coronavirus concerns, several local districts are continuing to offer free meal service for children.
Sites are offering both lunch and breakfasts for kids to take home and eat. Meal service is available for children ages 18 and younger.
Meals are required to be consumed off site and children are required to be present during pick up.
State of Things:
Local leadership offers perspectives on pandemic
Today: Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes.
Brandon Barnes said he’s proud of the collaboration between county departments, but also raised concerns about community members trying to rush back to normal.
“Our office has been working to provide quality services, while also trying to project and plan for what else may still come our way,” Barnes said. “I know all fire and law services have been working together and I am really proud of how everyone has stepped up for our communities. “One of my concerns is people wanting to get back to their normal routines too soon. We all have to remain patient and follow the guidelines provided by our health officials. That will help resolve this pandemic as quickly as possible.”
What do you think:
How is life during a stay-at-home order?
The social distancing directive turned into an order. We asked our Facebook friends, “how do you feel about the order and things in general?” Here are some responses:
-- Angie Archer Gates: My feeling is that I’m missing my family, friends and all the events but it’s on a short term. The possible alternative isn’t okay with me, I want them alive and well.
-- Joseph Moye: I am working hard on staying engaged and finding ways to be productive. As a performer and extreme extrovert I am struggling with isolation. I am thankful for Facebook and the internet in that I can dialogue with others and share humor which is my defense against depression.
-- LaTrisha Owen-Rasmussen: My feeling is that they will keep pushing this peak date out, because they really don’t know what or when that will be. So are we to be sheltered in place indefinitely? This virus is not going to be eradicated. So at some point we will have to learn to live with it.