State of Things:
Area leaders are being asked for their perspectives
Today: Gary Bradford, Yuba County 4th District supervisor.
Gary Bradford is proud of the collaboration between local governments and the dedication of employees during the coronavirus epidemic.
“I’m thankful for the organizations and community members who are stepping up to help out neighbors, and for the workers on the front lines keeping essential services up and running,” Bradford said in an email statement.
He’s concerned there are still people in the community who are not taking social distancing seriously.
“I urge everyone to protect themselves, their family, and our community by staying home except for essential trips/employment; and when you must go out to practice social distancing.”
How to Help:
Some seek donations and community assistance
A lot of citizens were looking for ways to help. Here are a few ideas:
– Adventist Health/Rideout seeks donations of personal protective equipment, due to a shortage of medical supplies.
Needed supplies include: eye protection items such as goggles and glasses; face protection like face shields; body protection such as rain ponchos, coveralls and coveralls; and masks. Donate Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, at 614 J St., Marysville. For more information, email CassidK@ah.org
– The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force formed to help locals who have been affected by the coronavirus emergency. Those interested in volunteering can visit the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force Facebook page or visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/yubasutterrelieftaskforce.
– Bi-County Public Health is accepting donations of fabric masks in the event that they’re needed by healthcare workers.
Donations can be dropped off at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-3 p.m.
What do you think:
How’s sheltering at home going?
We asked our Facebook friends how they were doing while staying at home. “What’s been the hardest thing to deal with? What’s been a silver lining?”
Here’s a selection:
– Laura O’Kelly: Hardest is working at an “essential” company and having immense crowds of people coming in to buy nonessential things or just because they’re bored at home. Silver lining is that I still get to work.
– Ingrid Nolan: Hardest thing: Homeschooling and kids being stuck at home. Best thing: We have food and shelter -- we are blessed.