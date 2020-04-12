Notice to Readers/Advertisers:
A new print publication schedule begins this week
This is the last Monday edition of the Appeal. Starting with tomorrow’s issue, the local newspaper that has been in business more than 169 years will publish print editions Tuesday through Saturday each week. There will be no Sunday or Monday print publications, but some news and sports will be posted online each weekend.
We believe that by cutting the production expense of print publications two days a week, we will be able to continue to produce as much or more local content as before, print and online, serving both readers and advertisers.
All print subscribers will be eligible to receive a login allowing them access to online content that resides behind a paywall. Instructions on registering will be printed in the Tuesday edition.
These have been challenging times for community news organizations; even more so since the onset of the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders. We believe these changes will enable a long and healthy future for the Appeal. Thanks.
State of Things:
Local leadership offers perspectives on pandemic
Today: Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon.
Robert Landon said community compliance with shelter-in-place and social distancing orders is going well, overall, but noted that people should stop gathering for non-essential activities and running non-essential businesses.
“Large gatherings – soccer, baseball and football games, are still popping up as calls for service,” Landon said. “We have seen a downturn in crimes overall, but calls for service remain steady as we respond to new types of calls (non-essential businesses being open, large gatherings etc.).”
He recalled lessons he learned about isolation in tight quarters during his work on submarines in the Navy, noting that there was always a “critical mission” which kept everyone focused.
“Right now that mission for all of us is to make the necessary sacrifices in our lives, so we can get back to our normal lives as soon as possible,” Landon said.
What Do You Think?
How is life during a stay-at-home order?
The social distancing directive has turned into an order from the Bi-County Health Officer. We asked our Facebook friends, how do you feel about the order and things in general? Are you missing get-togethers? A few of the responses:
– Judy Mann: Doing the best I can, cooking and baking. Had to turn off the TV news. I have had two anxiety attacks. I am now doing better, my granddaughter lives in New York; we now FaceTime a craft class every day – good for me and her. Just wish our city officials will talk to the people more, and reassure them. Yes, it’s overwhelming. My governor keeps me informed. I know we are all in it together. So I continue to pray that our leaders make the right decisions. Meanwhile I hate to get on the scales when this is all done, lol.
– Martha Reames Witt: Our Bi-county Health Officer has not been to Walmart.
– Sharon Witz Schultz: So glad there are those who care enough about us to do what is necessary to preserve life.
Editor’s Note: What coronavirus-related questions/concerns do you have that the Appeal could address? Send suggestions to ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.