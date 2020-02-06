See ‘The Vagina Monologues’
Today-Saturday-Sunday
“The Vagina Monologues,” an Eve Ensler play that covers various issues women face, a fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza, will be at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. There will be a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org. For more information, call 742-2787.
Go see ‘The Buddy Holly Story’
Today-Saturday-Sunday
The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be The Acting Company Company theater at 815 B St., Yuba City, at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Also available at The Acting Company Box Office. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Make a mask
Saturday
A story and mask workshop, “Mask Making” with Sue Cejner-Moyers, “Year of the Rat,” will be at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville. Everyone who attends is invited to ride on the Royal Rat float in the Bok Kai Parade on Feb. 22. This event is sponsored by Chinese Community and Focus on Marysville. For more information, call 742-6508.
Feed the birds
Saturday
Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape will host a free workshop in celebration of national bird feeding month from 11 a.m.-noon. Chuck Carroll, a local biologist and bird enthusiast will be a guest speaker. It will be at 1332 Woodward St., Yuba City. For more information, call 673-8312.
Laugh and listen to music
Saturday
Alliance for Hispanic Advancement will host a night of comedy and music provided by a DJ. There will also be a raffle. It will be at Nu Generation Lounge, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Admission is $20 and doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward college scholarships for students. For more information, call Sonia at 844-8258 or Wally at 315-6817.
Live music at the casino
Saturday
Gotcha Covered will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Farewell Kobe Bryant
Sunday
YBA Basketball will host a celebration of life and farewell event to celebrate Kobe Bryant, Gigi, and other lives lost from noon-4:30 p.m. at Rim City Hoop Center, 4900 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a basketball tournament, music, a bounce house, food vendors, a life-size Kobe Bryant image to take photos with and more. For more information, search “Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life Event Farewell Party”on Facebook.