Walk the red carpet
Today
The 35th annual Chamber of Commerce Gala will be at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. For more information, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/gala.html.
Watch a comedy show
Today
Nikki Glaser will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 Highway 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $25. Must be ages 21 or older to attend. For more information, call 458-8844.
See a Yuba College band concert
Today
Band and Jazz Concert presented by Yuba College Music Department, featuring the Yuba College Symphonic Band and Yuba College Jazz Ensemble, will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Admission is free. For more information, call 741-6829.
Celebrate black history
Saturday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host a Black History Month closing event and celebration from 3-5 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. It will be followed by a reception. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
Visit the raceway
Saturday
Marysville Raceway will celebrate their annual anniversary and first race of the season at 4 p.m. at 1468 Simpson Lane, Marysville. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $17 for adults, $14 for junior and senior tickets, $6 for children ages 6-11 and free for those 5 and under.
Celebrate Sikhism
Saturday
The Punjabi American Heritage Society will host a celebration of the 550th birthday of Sikhism at 5 p.m. at Sikh Community Center, 820 Plaza Way, Yuba City. The celebration will include a dinner, a documentary on the founder of Sikhism, and an inter-faith panel discussion. Admission is free. For more information, email punjabiamerican@gmail.com.
Experience drumming and dance
Saturday
Fenix Drum and Dance Company will perform live in concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Yuba City. The performance will entertain and educate the audience on drumming and dances that traces back to Africa. General admission is $15. Refreshments will be available. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
See young artists perform
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Symphony Young Artist Showcase Concert will be at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. The winners of the recent Young Artist Competition will perform with the Yuba Sutter Symphony. For more information, call 701-1325.
See a string quartet
Sunday
Veridian String Quartet with Harpist Motoshi Kosako will perform a variety of jazz-influenced and classical crossover at 4 p.m. at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. For advanced ticket prices or more information, visit www.veridiansymphony.org/tickets.