Visit the Bok Kai Temple Museum
Today
Bok Kai Temple Museum will open is opening and there will be a reception from 5-7 p.m. at First and D streets, Marysville. It will feature objects used in the Chinese temple throughout its history in Marysville. There will also be light refreshments in honor of the opening. Admission is free.
Listen to live music
Today
Kaylee Starr will perform live country and rock acoustic music at 7 p.m. at Krankin Hanks 726 J St., Marysville. For more information, call 923-7285.
See a live band
Today
Local classic rock band, Matrix, will perform from 8-11 p.m. at Sopa Thai Cuisine, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 790-7672.
Check out a live band
Today
Cover Me Badd will perform live music at 10 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain stage, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. This event is free and for people 21 and up.
Bok Kai Festival
Saturday
The 140th Bok Kai Parade, Year of the Rat, will be at 11 a.m. at the corner of Sixth and D streets, Marysville. There will be vendors, dances, entertainment and more during the festival. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
Attend Mardi Gras
Saturday
Mardi Gras at Teegarden House and Event Center will begin at 7 p.m. at 731 Plumas Drive, Yuba City. To eat there will be crawfish, steak, potatoes, corn and more. There will also be music provided by a DJ, a no-host bar, contests and more. Masks are required. Admission is $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, call 441-7178 or 218-3807.
Bowl Over Diabetes
Saturday
The 15th annual Bowl Over Diabetes, an event to support children with diabetes, will be from 7-9 p.m. at Nu Generation Lanes & Lounge, 876 W Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit the Yuba-Sutter Diabetes Support and Resource Center. For more information, call 763-4171.
Finish Bok Kai with a bang
Sunday
Bok Kai Festival Bomb Day will be at 4 p.m. at First and C streets in Marysville. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
Dress in red and drink tea
Sunday
In honor of heart month, The Women of the Moose will host a Red Dress Tea event from 2-4 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. This event will benefit the American Heart Association. There will be tea (bring your own tea cup) and a guest speaker. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, call Rita Zenkus at 674-5201 or 674-1603.