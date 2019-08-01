It’s fair time
Today -Saturday-Sunday
Yuba-Sutter Fair will be from noon-midnight at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, exhibitions, entertainment, dance bands, food. Grandstand Arena events start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com, or call 674-1280.
See ‘Mamma Mia’
Today -Saturday-Sunday
“Mamma Mia” will be performed at The Acting Company at 7:30 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father, directed by Foster Campbell-McManus. Admission is $20. For more information, visit www.actingcompany.org, or call 751-1100.
Let the children play
Today
Artisan Community Garden Fun – children of all ages are welcome from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden Facebook page, or email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Meet the police
Today
Yuba City Police First Fridays will be hosted from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 822-4608.
Prepare for the school year
Today
Back to School Extravaganza: Ninth annual Son Fest, sponsored by Restoration Center will be hosted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. There will be games, hair cuts, community resources and gently used clothing. Children must be present to receive a backpack.
Learn local history
Saturday
There will be talks and tours as well as a dedication of a plaque at the Hust Brothers at 9:30 a.m., 710 3rd Street, Marysville, for the company’s 100th anniversary celebration. Also, hear about when Babe Ruth played Lou Gehrig at the Marysville Municipal Ball Park, now the location of the business. At 10:30 a.m., learn about Charles DeLong and the Masons, Masonic Lodge, 324 8th Street, Marysville. Sponsored by Native Sons of the Golden West and FOCUS on Marysville. For more information, call 742-6508.
Learn to paint
Saturday
Plein Air Painting Class with Lila Solorzano Rivera starts at 10 a.m., Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The class costs $25. Pre-registration is required. Plein air painting class will be taught by local artist Lila Solorzano Rivera. Painting supplies and materials and examples will be provided. For more information visit www.suttercountymuseum.org, or call 822-7141.