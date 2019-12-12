Support local artists
Tonight
Yuba Sutter Arts hosts Emerging Artists Fine Art Show from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Gallery at 624 E St., Marysville. This show is designed to give new artists a gallery exhibit experience. Admission is free and open to all ages. For more information, call 742-2787.
Take in a local tradition
Saturday
The 51st annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” will be at 11 a.m. on Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst. For more information, call 315-0437 or 415-0145.
Honor veterans
Saturday
The annual Wreaths Across America national program will happen at 9 a.m. Cemeteries across the country will lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. Sutter, Yuba City, Meridian, Live Oak, Sierra View, Colusa, Wheatland, Pleasant Grove and Fairview cemeteries will take part.
Take in a kids show
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Youth Choir and Applause Kids! will present their holiday shows, “Olaf of Holiday Cheer,” and “Once Upon a Time,” at 2 p.m. at Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. There will be cookies, cocoa and beautiful voices. General admission is $10. $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or pre-sale at Yuba Sutter Arts while they last.
Peace out for Christmas
Saturday
John Paris presents, “A Peaceful and Joyous Christmas,” at 7 p.m. at Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. General admission is $10. For more information call 742-2787.
Get out and about
Saturday
The annual Christmas Stroll will be from
2 p.m.-8 p.m in the Plumas Street Shopping District, Yuba City. There will be free live entertainment, crafts, Santa, children’s activities, games, a Tuba choir and more. For more information, search “Christmas Stroll” on Facebook.
Take in the chorale
Saturday-Sunday
The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale Winter Concert, “This is Christmas,” will be Sat. at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City; and Sunday at 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1000 D St., Marysville. General admission is $10. Children ages 12 and under, $5. For more information visit ysmasterchorale.org.