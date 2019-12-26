Visit a local museum

Today-Sunday

Sutter County Museum’s exhibits give you clues to local history, as well as local cultures. The recently remodeled museum is open today from 9 a.m-5 p.m, and tomorrow and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road. For more information call 822- 7141. 

 Listen to live music

Tonight

Local country singer Kaylee Starr will perform from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. at Mr. Cactus, 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information call 491-3014.

 Listen for free at Hard Rock  

Tonight

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will host a free country concert from 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m. at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. 

 Party at the Silver Dollar

Tonight

Infuzed, a live band based in Sacramento, will perform at the Silver Dollar, 330 First Str., Marysville, from 9 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. For more information call 743-1558.

More live music!

Saturday

The Catfish Hunter Band will host a night of live music at Sopa Thai, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City at 

8 p.m. For more information call 790-7672. 

 Help the community 

Saturday

SayLove, a grassroots citizens organization formed to help care and support the Yuba-Sutter area will host a day to help clean up from 7:30 a.m.- noon. Meet at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 North Washington Blvd., Yuba City, by 7:30 a.m. and deploy from there. For more information call 682-5348.

Tags

Recommended for you