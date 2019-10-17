Golf for a good cause
Today
Scramble Fore a Cure golf tournament, 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Peach Tree Golf & Country Club, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Golfers will have breakfast followed by a round of golf. Competitions include longest drive and closest to the pin. Cost $150-$230. Call: 682-0503. Email: jenjaeger@yahoo.com.
See ‘Annie’
Tonight-Saturday-Sunday
The musical “Annie” at The Acting Company, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company.
Sample brews
Saturday
10th annual California Beer and Wine Festival, 1 p.m-5 p.m., Yuba City’s Town Center on Plumas Street. Cost: $30-$40. Web: californiabeerandwinefestival.com.
Listen to Fall Classics
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Symphony Fall Classics Concert,
7 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Featuring Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with Helen Graham as soloist. Cost: Free with donations accepted.
Free Christian Concert
Saturday
Band Together for Christ, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., The FIVE30 Event Center, 1104 J Street, Marysville. Free music festival (after the storm canceled part of the previous event). Live bands, food vendors, games, prizes, kids zone, teen area. Cost: Free. Email: bandtogetherforchrist@gmail.com. Facebook and Instagram: Band Together for Christ.
Jazz and folk music
Saturday
“Songs We Wrote, and Songs We Love - The Galvins” with special guest Steve Miller,
7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville. The Galvins are celebrating 30 years, sharing their anniversary with a concert featuring songs they’ve written and others. They will be joined by Steve Miller with songs from his folk opera. Cost: $10. Call: 742-2787. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
Free Halloween costumes
Sunday
Phoenix 4 Freedom is hosting the fourth annual Costumes 4 Kids giveaway beginning at
9 a.m. until supplies are gone at American Legion Post 807, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. Kids can receive a free Halloween costume and participate in a number of activities. The event will feature a DJ, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a balloon artist and food.