See a new museum exhibit
Today
Reception for “Simple Objects: An Excavation,” an exhibit featuring items from the Camp Fire, 6 p.m., 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The exhibit will be on display from Sept. 27-Dec. 1. For more information, call 822-7141 or visit www.suttercountymuseum.org.
See ‘Annie’
Today-Saturday-Sunday
The musical “Annie” is at The Acting Company, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at
2 p.m., 815 B Street, Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or visit the The Acting Company Facebook page.
Laugh with Jay Pharoah
Today
Comedian Jay Pharoah will perform at 8 p.m., at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 Highway 45, Colusa. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Cost: $30.
Put on your grass skirt
Saturday
Hogs & Hulas presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marysville, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Sycamore Ranch, 5390 State Highway 20, Browns Valley. Proceeds benefit local youth programs. Cost: $45. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, visit the Marysville Kiwanis Facebook page.
Have soup, help homeless
Saturday
“Soup’s On!,” a benefit for Bridges to Housing, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., The Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City. A medley of soups from area restaurants, served in bowls crafted by potter Chris Thompson. Patrons keep the bowls. Cost: $35 and includes bowl, soups, bread and dessert. For more information, call 755-3414. or visit www.bridgestohousing.net.
Classical concert
Sunday
Veridian Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Series, “Veridian Calm & Chaos: Finding Equilibrium in Classical Favorites,” will be hosted from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, visit www.veridiansymphony.org.
Celebrating Punjabi women
Sunday
21st annual Yuba City Teeyan Da Mela, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The event is organized by the International Organization of Punjabi Women and will feature music, dancing and food. Cost: $5. For more information, call 845-4800.