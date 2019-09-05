Celebrate Ag Women
Today
Third Annual Cowgirl Soiree, 11 a.m., Red Roof Ranch. The event that honors women in agriculture and Western culture, is sold out. For more information contact Jackie at 682-5909.
Swinging for the troops
Today
Patriotic Golf Tourney, noon, Peach Tree Golf & Country Club. The Beale Military Liaison Council‘s 11th annual Patriotic Golf Tourney features games, lunch and dinner. The BMLC improves the quality of life for the Airmen at Beale. For more information, email bmlc530@gmail.com.
Back to school party
Today
Marysville Youth & Civic Center Back to School Bash, 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 1830 B Street, Marysville. Fee parking, free admission, free games and free prizes. There will be $1 root beer floats, popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs and more. For more information, visit www.mycommunitycenter.org.
Walk for a good cause
Saturday
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9:30 a.m., Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City. Check-in is at 8 a.m., with the one- or two-mile walk starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.alz.org, email yubacitywalk@alz.org or call 895-9661.
See art, drink wine
Saturday
The Foothill Art Society’s 10th annual Art and Wine Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, Sutter North Medical Center, 16911 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. There will be entertainment, food, work by local artists and local wines. Mike Shelley will provide musical entertainment and a silent auction and raffle for art and wine will take place.
Eat, drink and dance
Saturday
Early Riser Kiwanis of Yuba City’s 18th annual Brews, Blues & BBQ is from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. More than 30 microbrews on site and blues music and a rib cook-off. The event raises funds for children’s projects in the Yuba-Sutter area. Cost: $50-$60. Web: brewsbluesandbbq.org.
Taste some fine wine
Saturday-Sunday
Wineries of the Sutter Buttes-open tasting weekend. The Sutter Buttes are home to three local wineries. Hours: Munger Family Vineyard noon-5 p.m., Cordi Winery noon-5 p.m., Sicilia Vineyards 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Check “Wineries of the Sutter Buttes” on Facebook for locations.