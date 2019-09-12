Whoop it up
Today
The 7th annual Sodbusters will be hosted from 6 p.m.-midnight at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marysville with all proceeds benefiting local community service projects. Sodbusters includes a New York steak dinner, auction and dancing with music by the Left of Center Band. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com. (Sold Out.)
Remember the Fallen
Today
Opening ceremony for The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial, 10 a.m. near Building 200, Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial will be at the college through Sept 16.
Do the Rodeo
Saturday-Sunday
The 86th Annual Marysville Stampede. Saturday gates open at 3 p.m., rodeo starts at 5 p.m. Sunday gates open at 1:30 p.m., show starts at 3:30 p.m. The rodeo will be hosted at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville. The rodeo will include all Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned events that are part of a typical rodeo. Cost $10-$20. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
Green Thumb It
Saturday
Master Gardeners Workshop on composting, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Artisan Community Garden FLIP classes begin, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden Facebook page.
Help REST
Saturday
The Regional Emergency Shelter Team is hosting its 9th annual Luau Dinner to raise funds for the upcoming winter shelter season, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Yuba City High School, multipurpose room, 850 B Street, Yuba City. Cost: $10-20. Tickets available at Gaiser Pets, Hands of Hope, Crosspointe Christian Books & Gifts and at the door. For more information, call 683-2274.
Hear a Brass Band
Sunday
A free patriotic performance by The Band of the Golden West, Travis Brass, 2 p.m., Yuba College Theatre, Yuba College, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville.
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day
Sunday
Mexican Independence Festival, noon-9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Free rodeo and festival with music, food, bands, mariachis and more. For more information, call 755-9997.