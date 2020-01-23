Laugh out loud
Today
Comedy Night at Burrows Theater will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 624 E St., Marysville. There will be various stand up comedians, appetizers and a no-host bar. Admission is $10. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
Listen to music
Today
The Catfish Hunter Band, a long-established local group, will perform at Sopa Thai Cuisine at 8 p.m. at 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. Catfish Hunter has performed all over Northern California and is considered a part of the Yuba-Sutter entertainment scene. For more information, call 790-7672.
Italian Opera Night
Saturday
Yuba Sutter Arts will host Italian Opera Night at 5 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. Admission includes all-you-can-eat pasta, salad and garlic bread. There will also be performances by Justin France and Friends. Tickets cost $30 each or two for $50 in advance. Tickets at the door, if available, cost $40 each. For tickets, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Seed swap
Saturday
Coinciding with Free National Seed Swap Day, Sperbeck’s Nursery will host a seed swap from 10 a.m.-noon at 1332 Woodward St., Yuba City, near the intersection of highways 99 and 20, behind the hose shop. Bring some, leave some, trade some or just pick a few for free. Regular stock seeds will be sold at their nursery prices. This event is free. For more information, call 673-8312 or 673-8334.
Briskets and laughs
Saturday
7 Mile House Hallwood Restaurant and Bar will host a comedy night at 7 p.m. starring Dejan Tyler at 3178 State Highway 20, Marysville. This event is for ages 21 and over. Admission is $20 and includes a three-comedian show and a brisket dinner. There is also a two-drink minimum. For more information, www.7milehousemarysville.com.
Dance the night away
Saturday
The Sutter Performing Arts will host a night of music and dance with Cadillac Ride from 7-11 p.m. in the Sutter Theater, 754 Plumas St., in downtown Yuba City. Admission is $25 per person or $45 per couple. This is event is catered by The Happy Viking. Tickets are available at the door.
Yuba-Sutter Bridal Show
Sunday
The largest bridal show in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be cake and caterer samplings, door prizes, free wedding planning books, live fashion shows, more than 80 exhibitors and more. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, call 673-2200 or visit www.ysbridalshow.com.