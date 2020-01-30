See ‘Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Live!’
Today-Saturday
The Beginning Drama Classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of The Arts present “School House Rock Jr. Live!,” at 7 p.m. at Marysville High School South Auditorium, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. There will also be a matinee showing Saturday at 3 p.m. The production features classic tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” General admission tickets is $5 available at the door. For more information, call 749-6155.
Go see ‘The Buddy Holly Story’
Today-Saturday-Sunday
The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from Noon until 7:30 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Listen to live music
Today
Driver, a rock band from Paradise, will perform live music from 8-11 p.m. at Sopa Thai, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. Driver plays rock, blues, R&B and more. For more information, call 790-7672.
Go see Kymmi & Diamondback
Today
Kymmi & Diamondback will perform live music from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Moonshiners Saloon, 5861 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst.
Video shoot for HGTV
Saturday
A group has come together to work on a submission video for the upcoming HGTV series “Home Town Takeover.” The group is asking that anyone interested in participating in the final line of the video meet for filming at the intersection of Fourth and D streets, Marysville, at 10 a.m. – however it’s asked that people interested arrive at 9:45 a.m. The portion of the video is meant to show HGTV that the Yuba-Sutter community stands together and would all benefit from the opportunity to be on their show. For more information, visit the “Marysville Home Town Takeover” Facebook page.
Attend block party
Saturday
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host “Black History Month Kick-Off’– a block party to celebrate black history and bring awareness to the black history events to come in Yuba-Sutter. It will be from noon-6 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. There will be art exhibits, spoken word, vendors and more. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
Enjoy a crab feed
Saturday
The Rotary Club of Yuba City’s 27th Crab Feed will be in the Main Exhibit Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be at 7 p.m. The event features a live and silent auction, desert auction, music, dancing, no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab and shrimp. For more information, contact Peter Sprague 518-0140.