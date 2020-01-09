If you raise walnuts ...
Today, Friday, Jan. 10
The California Walnut Conference will happen from 7 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be workshops, seminars, lunch and more. For ticket information visit www.wcngg.com.
Talk to the Cops
Today, Friday, Jan. 10
Cops and Coffee: Marysville police department invites the community to start the new year off with fresh coffee, treats and interaction with the local police staff. It will be from 9 -10 a.m. at the Yuba County One Stop, Beckwourth Room, 1114 Yuba St., Marysville.
Listen for Free
Tonight, Friday, Jan. 10
Nationally known artist, Tribute, will be in concert at Crossroads Community Church at 6 p.m. at 445 B St., Yuba City. Tribute has received several industry awards and has chart-topping songs. This event is free. For more information call 751-9168.
Free Community Breakfast
Saturday, Jan. 11
Cornerstone Church of Yuba City will host a hot, made-to-order breakfast and food pantry for anyone in need from 8 -10 a.m. at 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 674-3087.
Check out Local History
Saturday, Jan. 11
Hosted by Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History, the Dead of Winter Tour is a fundraiser for headstone repairs in the historic Marysville City Cemetery. It will be from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at 2144 B St. (State Hwy 70), Marysville. Several pioneer citizens’ grave sites will be visited and there will be an opportunity to hear their “chilling” stories. Admission is $10. For more information call 218-0649.
Watch the Races
Saturday, Jan. 11
The Colusa Rotary Club will host “A Night at the Races,” at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Tenth Street in Colusa. Tickets cost $150 per couple and include a dinner of duck or chicken, table wine, $20 in play money and an open bar. Proceeds from the event will fund community programs of the Colusa Rotary Club. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Francis Hickel at 681-9787, Jim McGowen at 329-5324, Jason English at 218-7441 or Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.