Enjoy a free breakfast
Saturday
Cornerstone Community Church will host a free community breakfast at the church, 700 Washington Blvd., Yuba City, from 8-10 a.m. A free food pantry will also be available. All are welcome. For more information, call 674-3087.
See a new exhibit
Saturday
“Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope, and Diversity in America,” a new exhibit at the Sutter County Museum, will be available for showing March 14 through May 10 at 1333 Butt House Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 822-7141.
See a fashion show
Saturday
The Sacramento Valley Museum, located at 1491 E St. in Williams, will host a fashion show from 1-4 p.m. Attendees will get a historic look at fashion through the ages dating from the 1800 to present, presented by St. Mark’s United Methodist women. There will also be door prizes and a raffle. Dessert, punch, coffee and tea will be served. Tickets cost $20 and seating is limited. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Sacramento Valley Museum. For more information, call 473-2978 or 473-2765.
St. Patrick’s Day celebration
Sunday
The Luck of the Irish Dinner and One Eyed Reilly concert will begin at 2 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Pumas St., Yuba City. There will be corned beef, cabbage and stout. Attendees can also kick up their heels to the sounds of Tom Galvin and One Eyed Reilly. Early registration costs $30 (ends on March 14) or $40 at the door. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 742-2787.
Attend a classical concert
Sunday
The Restoration of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville will host a classical solo concert at 2:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City. Pianist and violinist Ayke Agus Mallen and the Stars Aligned Siblings will perform. This event is free but donations will be accepted for the benefit of the restoration of the church.