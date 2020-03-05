Have an Italian dinner
Today
The Yuba-Sutter Legal Center for Seniors will host their 25th annual Italian dinner fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Money raised will be used to provide free legal service to local seniors. Marysville Kiwanis will provide dinner and River Valley High School students will attend tables. Tickets are $20 each or $100 per table of six. For more information, call 742-2334.
Honor veterans
Saturday
The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be honored by AMVETS California Post 18 with its Patriotism Award at 11 a.m. at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville.
Recognize black history
Saturday
Talk and Tours, sponsored by FOCUS on Marysville and the Mary Aaron Museum, will present a black history recognition event at
9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the historic Packard Library. There will be guest speakers who will share stories about their ancestors and a presentation of a quilt that was used in the underground railroad. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, call 742-6508.
Visit a local museum
Saturday
Wheatland History Museum will be open from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 111 Main St., Wheatland. Admission is free but donations are accepted. For more information, email wheatlandhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Listen to live music
Saturday
Jessie Leigh and her band will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Celebrate with Girl Scouts
Sunday
The Olliyuma Girl Scout Unit, Troop #2631, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a tribute to people and events that encourage one to lift their voice at 2 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787.
‘Not if But When’
Sunday
Friends of the Sutter County Library will sponsor a showing of “Not if But When,” a documentary about wildfires, will be shown at 4 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers. This event is free. For more information, call 822-7137.