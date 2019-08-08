Rock out in the park
Friday
Eighth annual Music in the Park Marysville series. Live music from 7 p.m-9 p.m., Deatsch Park, 3rd and D streets, Marysville. Cost: Free.
Meet an artist
Friday
Bill Abel, gallery reception and sale, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E Street, Marysville. Call: 742-ARTS. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
See a movie at a museum
Friday
Movie Night at the Museum, “Incredibles 2” (Rated PG), 5:30 p.m., 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Pre-registration is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult. (If by 10 a.m. the day prior to the event, less than seven children are registered, the event will be cancelled.)
Fold paper cranes
Saturday
One time performance with Artist Kiyomi Fukui, who will repetitively fold paper cranes as a gesture towards resolution for those in conflict, from noon-5 p.m., Painting and Sculpture Outpost, 414 4th Street, Marysville. Call: 730-6300. Email: paintingandsculptureoutpost.com.
Get school supplies
Saturday
Yuba City Moose Lodge school supply giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon, 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. School supplies will be given to any child age 4-13 years old. For more info, call 632-1460.
Frida Kahlo’s Garden
Saturday
Frida Kahlo’s Garden closing celebration,
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Cost: Free. Final celebration of the exhibit Frida Kahlo’s Garden. The event will feature local businesses, food, vendors, dance and music performances and more. Web: suttercountymuseum.org. Call: 822-7141.
Get fresh produce
Saturday
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors. Cost: Free. Facebook: Yuba City Certified Farmers Market. Call: 671-2003.
Show love for Yuba-Sutter
Sunday
Love Yuba Sutter Day. Cornerstone Church of Yuba City will clean and repair eight places in the Yuba-Sutter area and are seeking volunteers to help. Meet 8 a.m., 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. Call: 674-3087. Email: office@cornerstoneyc.com. Facebook: Cornerstone Church of Yuba City. Web: cornerstoneyc.com.