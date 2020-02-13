Dance with your dad
Today
A Father-Daughter Dance will be from 6-9 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Yuba City, 613 Bogue Road, Yuba City. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. This event is open to all ages. For more information, call 674-5296 or visit www.ccyubacity.com.
Attend a pow wow
Saturday
The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow, sponsored by the American Indian Education Program, will be at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center, 1830 B St., Marysville, from noon-6 p.m. Open Gourd will be at noon and Grand Entry at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Pat Bennett at 749-6196 or email pbennett@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
View the ‘Faces of Internment’
Saturday
“Faces of Internment” portraits return to Yuba Sutter Arts. There will be portraits on display of local Japanese America residents who were photographed in 1942, just prior to their internment. This event is free and open to the public. It will be from 3-5 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787.
Listen to live music
Saturday
Soul’d Out Saturday with Coles & Company will be from 8-11 p.m. at Krankin Hanks Sports Bar and Grill, 726 J St., Marysville. There will be live R&B, rock and pop hits. For more information, call 923-7285.
See a live band
Saturday
ONOFF, who was recently nominated for a Sammie at the 2020 Sacramento Music awards, will perform live at 9:30 p.m. at Dowers Tavern, 315 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. This event is for people 21 and over. For more information, call 763-5094.
Listen to jazz
Saturday
Greg Johnson Quartet will perform from 7-9 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. General admission is $20 and $18 for students, military and seniors. For more information, call 742-2787.
Motorcycles and brunch
Saturday
Harley-Davidson of Yuba City will host their first brunch run to Kim’s Country Kitchen for brunch. Kickstands go up at 10:30 a.m. Singles admission is $35. Couples admission is $50. Pre-sale tickers are sold at the dealership. For more information, call 673-3548.
See the birds
Saturday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing session at the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge Complex on O’Hair Road west of Colusa, from noon-2 p.m. Drop-in at the observation deck and meet with a naturalist to scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.