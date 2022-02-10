The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced that it will have its 9th annual California Invasive Species Youth Art Contest this year with the deadline for entries set for April 1.
This year’s theme for the contest is “Unite to Fight Invasive Species.” CDFW said the theme reflected the need for all Californians to work together to prevent the spread and impacts of invasive species.
“The Youth Art Contest is an opportunity for students to combine science with artistic expression while learning about an important environmental issue,” Elizabeth Brusati, an environmental scientist with CDFW’s Invasive Species Program, said in a statement. “We want young people to look for ways to stop the spread of invasive species. Helpful actions could include choosing native plants for landscaping, not releasing unwanted pets into the wild, reporting invasive species sightings and cleaning clothing and gear to prevent unintentionally moving organisms from one location to another.”
The contest is offered in conjunction with California Invasive Species Action Week, which will be June 4-12. There are three age divisions for youths in grades 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12. All types of media are welcome and encouraged, including drawings, paintings, animations, comic strips, videos and public service announcements. All entries must reflect the 2022 theme.
The deadline for contest entries is April 1. Completed entries and entry forms should be submitted electronically. Submission instructions and additional details can be found on https://wildlife.ca.gov.
The top three winners in each division will receive awards and have their entries announced on CDFW’s social media.