Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has teamed up with the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement to form the area's newest youth performing arts program this summer – the Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the free program will be open to all high school age students with or without prior musical experience.
“The orchestra will be made up of violins, trumpets, guitars including a higher pitched guitar called a vihuela and an acoustic bass guitar called a guitarrón, and all players will also have the opportunity to take turns singing lead and doing backup vocals,” it was stated in the release. “Once the orchestra is ready for prime time, performers will be outfitted with traditional charro outfits.”
David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said this program is a result of a grant Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture received from the CA Arts Council – of which they are the local affiliate.
“The funding originated with the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Read. “The grant was designed as a re-granting program. Funds flowed to the states then down to the local arts agencies like us for redistribution specifically to arts organizations serving communities of color.”
Read said Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture partnered with the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement to create a plan for a youth mariachi orchestra for high school students with or without music experience. The funding received will cover instrument costs and professional instruction for the first year, said Read, and he is in the process of getting additional funding for the program for future years.
Miguel Figueroa, who leads the Sacramento-based Mariachi Los Gallos orchestra and has been teaching mariachi for many years, will be the lead instructor for the program and he will be joined by two teaching assistants to provide personalized instruction for students.
Read said there is also a career component to the program and Figueroa insists that he can have students ready to play gigs for pay within six months.
“We are so pleased to be able to offer this wonderful new musical arts program for our local youth,” said Vera Correa, Alliance for Hispanic Advancement board member. “This will allow us to feature and celebrate an important part of the amazing cultural diversity that makes our community so strong and wonderful.”
Read said mariachi orchestra classes will begin in the fall once school is back in session.
“We will coordinate scheduling school administrators and music educators,” said Read. “We will continue the program as long as we have students interested in learning this wonderful musical form.”
According to the release, an inaugural concert featuring the Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra will be planned once the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture theaters have fully reopened. Read said their goal is to hold the concert at the end of the next school year.
For more information or to register, call 742-2787 or email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.