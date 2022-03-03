With the 142nd Bok Kai Festival set to take place this weekend, Yuba-Sutter Transit announced that its local fixed-route bus service will be detoured in downtown Marysville on Saturday for the parade.
The transit service said regular downtown Marysville bus stops on B, D and F streets will not be served. Yuba-Sutter Transit said Routes 1 and 4 will be detoured away from downtown Marysville due to numerous street closures that are planned. The parade is slated to start at 11 a.m. and will end at about 1 p.m.
Yuba-Sutter Transit said during the parade that the nearest alternative downtown stops will be at Third and F streets for both the eastbound Route 1 and counterclockwise Route 4B buses and on Third Street near the Adventist Health/Rideout emergency room entrance for both the westbound Route 1 and clockwise Route 4A buses.
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-742-2877 or visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.