Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture announced on Monday that eight artists and cultural organizations were among the recipients of the Upstate California Creative Corps grant program.
Led by the Nevada County Arts Council, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and peer agencies across Northern California announced that $3.38 million in grant funding will be distributed throughout the region.
“In preparation for distribution of these grant funds, we gathered our community together last November for a listening session in our Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, to present key information and invite a conversation on how artists can help our local communities tackle issues most critical to them,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Executive Director David Read said in a statement. “It is especially gratifying to now see the fruits of our labor with nearly $250,000 of new money coming into the community to support worthy art and culture projects that address the program goals.”
Among other projects, the California Creative Corps grant program fund will support a series of afterschool art classes for students that will look at the environment through an artful lens, officials said.
Other projects include a series of songs that tackle historical figures who lived in the Yuba-Sutter area and an adaptation of the 1954 screenplay “Salt of the Earth.” Originally produced by blacklisted artists during the McCarthy era, the story is about Mexican American miners and their ethnic, class and gender struggles. Officials said that this story will be reshaped for a new generation of viewers and staged for the first time.
Grant funding has also been allocated for new murals, a documentary about the unhoused population of Yuba-Sutter and a youth mariachi program for students at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School and Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst.
Projects that receive funding are centered on serving vulnerable communities in the Northstate area. Officials said that grantees are collectively part of a media, outreach, and engagement campaign designed to increase awareness for issues such as public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, and emergency preparedness, relief and recovery.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is one of a network of agencies who serve as state-local partners with the California Arts Council. While each serves distinct communities, state-local partner agencies are connected through a coalition who benchmark, consult, and gain from peer learning and support, with equity at their core.
The California Creative Corps grant program is increasing the ways in which artists engage in public work, so that they can continue to build intersectional public interest goals beyond its funding timeline. A complete list of grantees can be found at www.upstatecreativecorps.org/grantees.
The following Yuba-Sutter individuals and organizations were among the Upstate California Creative Corps grant program recipients:
– The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement
– Yuba-Sutter Rotary Night Club