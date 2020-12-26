Five local arts and culture organizations serving socially vulnerable populations – including communities of color – will be awarded funding from the CARES regranting program facilitated by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Recipients include Dance.Fit.Life, Rise Up: Youth Program for the Performing Arts, Cedar Grove Mental Health Rehabilitation Center, The Village Yuba Sutter and Alliance for Hispanic Advancement.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the grant funding support was provided by the California Arts Council after they received funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) program to be distributed through its network of local county-based arts organizations.
“Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is following the lead of the California Arts Council to ensure that all of our policies reflect democratic principles of equity and justice,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “The whole point of this regranting program is to help eliminate discrimination and barriers to access in our local arts and culture ecosystem, and to mitigate adverse effects on communities of color.”
According to the release, the relief program is intended to help alleviate some of the extreme pressures being felt by local organizations which may not have access to the emergency support they need.
“This is also a means to recognize and acknowledge arts and culture workers in our area who serve our communities of color including Native American, African American, Latinx, Asian American and others,” it was stated in the release.
– Francisco Serrano, director of Dance.Fit.Life, said funding will be used to continue teaching Latin dance classes as well as Mexican Folklorico and East Indian Bhangra dance lessons.
– Julian Barkley-Brinson, president of Rise Up, said she will continue providing affordable classes in dance, music and acting for young people throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. Classes will remain virtual for now due to the pandemic, but will transition to in-person when it is safe to do so.
– Cedar Grove Mental Health Rehabilitation Center plans to use the funds to enhance their art therapy programs with the purchase of additional art supplies, digital arts equipment and to create murals at their new Yuba City location.
– As a relatively new organization, The Village Yuba Sutter plans to impact the community by offering arts and culture workshops, classes, events and other programs to enhance the quality of life for black, indigenous, people of color of all ages within the Yuba-Sutter community.
– The grant funding received by the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement will be used to begin a Mariachi music education program for high school students in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. Funding will help with the cost of instrument rentals and semi-private weekly lessons.