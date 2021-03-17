Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be celebrating National Poetry Month in April with a new community poetry reading program entitled the “Poem-A-Day Project.”
According to a release issued by YSAC, at least one poem will be read aloud and posted to the organization’s Facebook page and YouTube channel each day in April.
Residents of the Yuba-Sutter community are invited to join in on the celebration by swinging by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – 624 E St., Marysville – to be videotaped reading a poem aloud.
“Participants can either bring their own poem that they have written or found, or we will have poems available to choose from,” according to a press release.
Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis on the two available filming dates, which are today (Thursday) from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
There is no age restriction but participants must be able to read or recite their poem.
“It is important that we keep art at the forefront of our lives especially during these challenging times,” said Abbie Cesena, managing director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “We thought that community members sharing poetry with each other would be a fun and simple way to participate in an art project that doesn’t take too much time and yet has great meaning.”
National Poetry Month is an annual celebration of poetry organized by the Academy of American Poets as a way to increase awareness and an appreciation of poetry in the United States.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.