For the first time, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture hosted a film festival Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts that featured 26 short films, many of which were produced by members of the mid-valley area.
The “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” short film festival had contributions by 15 different local filmmakers. There were three different categories as well as several genres including animation, documentary/mockumentary, scripted/fictional and music video.
The criteria that the three-judge panel weighed before the festival included a variety of different points like originality, creativity, plot, pacing, structure, use of characters, among others, according to judge Gary S. Martinez, a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).
A lot of the short documentaries featured local landmarks in Yuba-Sutter like the old Marysville Hotel, the Feather River and other staples of the region.
There were also notable Yuba-Sutter figures participating in the inaugural event like Yuba City council member Shon Harris, who submitted what he called a “bio-documentary” featuring his grandmother, Dee.
“My film ‘Dee’ -- a tribute 92 years in the making -- is about my grandmother,” Harris said in a statement prior to the festival.
Harris said the process of making the film involved over 100 hours of editing with his daughter, Bethany Graham.
The film was completed in just under five months.
He said the experience, while extremely new, was rewarding.
“I knew what my vision was and what I wanted to portray, but the how of it all was a huge challenge,” Harris said. “The logistics of all the scheduling of the interviews and locations was interesting and challenging.”
Stoney Meagher, a participant in the professional category, submitted a film about fishing in Yuba-Sutter, detailing a group that he started called “old farts fishing.”
“The film took about a year’s worth of footage I have been shooting for old farts fishing,” Meagher said. “The making of this actual film took about 80 hours of time to pull together.”
The inspiration was spawned because of Meagher’s love for the sport.
Chris Hennessy, another up-and-coming producer that had his film displayed on the big screen, named his work, “Yuba Twenty-Twenty,” based on past news events.
“In July 2020 the pandemic, the riots, the politics, the hate and disgust on social media it all had me down in the dumps,” he said. “I was listening to my headphones one night and a song caught my attention. I listened to that tune over and over for hours, three nights straight.”
After that, a music video was created with help from his family that featured a lot of dancing and random discoveries on the way from Woodland to Yuba City.
“The drive through infinity farms and orchards surrounded by their bright greenery and scenery brought me much joy and comfort,” Hennessy said.