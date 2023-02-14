Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture announced on Monday that it is getting ready to host a string of events geared toward fostering the artistic endeavors of local youth. This will include the return of several student art exhibits, starting with pieces from River Valley High School in Yuba City. 

The River Valley High School Student Art Exhibit is curated by art department faculty, including Whitney Still and Mandip Virk, and will be displayed in the Yuba Sutter Arts Marysville gallery through Feb. 28. 

