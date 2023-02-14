Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture announced on Monday that it is getting ready to host a string of events geared toward fostering the artistic endeavors of local youth. This will include the return of several student art exhibits, starting with pieces from River Valley High School in Yuba City.
The River Valley High School Student Art Exhibit is curated by art department faculty, including Whitney Still and Mandip Virk, and will be displayed in the Yuba Sutter Arts Marysville gallery through Feb. 28.
An opening reception with refreshments will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the gallery located at 624 E St. in Marysville. Both the event and exhibit are free and open to the public.
“Arts in educational programs have been linked to higher academic achievement, better student engagement, and success in school for a good while,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Improved academic proficiency is wonderful, but really what is most important about arts education is the development of the whole person, of human beings that are creative, expressive, tolerant, empathetic, and engaged in the world.”
For those unable to attend the reception, the gallery can be made accessible by appointment by calling 530-742-2787 or emailing david@yubasutterarts.org.
Free parking is available on the street as well as in the adjacent parking lots at Umpqua Bank and Bank of America.