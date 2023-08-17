Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is seeking artists to create murals in Live Oak as part of its ongoing Murals of Live Oak project.

The first set of murals in this multi-year project were created in 2017, and the project has since established 10 large-scale murals throughout Live Oak. Additional murals will be added to the area thanks to funding from the city of Live Oak and match funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you