Currently in the 41st year of its founding, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is inviting the public to an open house next week that will cover the past, present and future of the nonprofit organization.
Scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 27 at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture (YSAC) is inviting the public to attend its annual meeting.
After a brief YSAC board meeting, Executive Director David Read will have a presentation discussing the “many accomplishments of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, talk about its emergence in a post-pandemic world and provide a glimpse into plans for the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts and Phase II, re-development of the Main Stage.”
Read said “light appetizers” and beverages will be served at the free event that will be open to all.
“We could not have asked for a better way to celebrate our 40-year anniversary than to take ownership of the Sutter Theater,” Read said in a statement. “Those in attendance will get an advance look into what we have planned for the next year and beyond and be able to provide input.”
Read said YSAC experienced “significant, but sustainable growth” during the COVID-19 pandemic, aided in part by offering a “variety of virtual programs.” As the pandemic slowly subsided, YSAC has been able to resume live and in-person events.
