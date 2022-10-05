P.D. Thompson

P.D. Thompson stands in front of her work that is currently on display inside the art gallery of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of David Read

P.D. Thompson, also known as Pamela Diane Thompson, is a local African American artist known most recently for her expressionist portraits. 

These portraits, of both famous subjects and lesser known individuals, are said to evoke a wide range of emotions. 

