P.D. Thompson, also known as Pamela Diane Thompson, is a local African American artist known most recently for her expressionist portraits.
These portraits, of both famous subjects and lesser known individuals, are said to evoke a wide range of emotions.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be welcoming Thompson into its gallery for a show and opening reception at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. The reception is free and will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be provided.
Thompson creates her pieces by using a variety of media including watercolor, acrylic, pencil, and ink. Her subjects run the gamut from portraits and abstracts to flora, fauna, and seasonal landscapes. The show will include original drawings and paintings as well as prints, greeting cards, and calendars, all of which will be for sale. Thompson will be joined by gallery anchor artists George Unpingco, Dude Green and Jesse Harris, who will also be showing their work.
Thompson grew up in San Francisco and said that the diverse arts and cultures of the “city by the bay” have always fascinated her. After college, career, marriage, family, business endeavors and semi-retirement, she found the time and inspiration to “unleash” her artistic spirit.
Thompson discovered that she loved the work of Fauvism and abstract artists. Fauvism is the style of les Fauves, a loose group of early 20th-century modern artists whose works emphasized strong color over the realistic values of the impressionists.
“I have been told that my more abstract creations mirror Rorschach tests,” said Thompson. “Each piece is interpreted differently by each viewer. I began my journey exploring abstract projects and experimenting with color spot painting and layering. I am amazed at the thread of patterns discovered in my work of art after the painting is complete. Unintentional images jump off the canvas. It is amazing to me because I begin these projects with no preconceived conclusions. I just paint. Oh, and I love color! Color seems to bring paintings to life.”
Over the years, Thompson moved on to pencil sketching and creating celebrity portraits from subjects such as Abraham Lincoln, Whoopi Goldberg, and Charlie Chaplin. During this exploration, she found herself in a quiet, meditative place in the world of photo-realism and began adding color accents. Thompson believes that everyone has “un-awakened” talents within, and that she’s finally found the time in her life’s journey to awaken hers.
For additional information about this exhibition, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email abbie@yubaustterarts.org.