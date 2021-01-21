Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture is hosting a virtual artists’ conversation today that will feature the curator of a local gallery show and some of the artists.
“COVID Stories: Making Art in a Pandemic” is an art exhibition that collects the artwork created since the first lockdown in March 2020 by a selection of Yuba-Sutter artists.
“The exhibition provides a context to consider the impacts of the global pandemic from the point of view of artists and the artwork they have made,” according to a press release. “It helps to start a conversation as a creative community about what it might look like to persist, despite unprecedented challenges, toward a better future.”
Today’s conversation will include the show’s curator, Tina Linville, and some of the artists.
The free virtual event will be shown on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel at 4 p.m. – it will be available to be viewed after.
The exhibition is on view at Four Fourteen Gallery – 414 Fourth St., Marysville – until Jan. 31. It includes artwork by local artists Ash Arroyo, Sarah and Jhet Cabigas, Kathy Childers, Rachelle Dannible, Sue Graue, Laura Lake, Tina Linville, Joe Lloyd, Painting & Sculpture Outpost, Alexandra Sprowls and Amelia Villagomez.
Gallery appointments to see the show are available for the duration of the exhibition by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To make an appointment (in half-hour increments for individual households), email paintingandsculptureoutpost@gmail.com. Masks are required.
“Tina has done a remarkable job in curating this show and continuing her work as Director of our art mentorship program,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture. “This conversation will give viewers insight into these artists’ creative process even during these extraordinary times.”