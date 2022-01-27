Eligible agencies that have the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs can now apply for federal funds through the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
The local United Way nonprofit was recently appointed by the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board as the lead agency of the Yuba-Sutter Region Joint Designated Local Board for the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s Phase 39 and the American Rescue Act Emergency Food and Shelter funds, according to a news release.
According to the United Way, federal funds that were made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program were awarded for Yuba and Sutter counties. Sutter County will get $239,659 and Yuba County will receive $155,150.
For those looking to apply, eligibility requirements include:
– 501(c), nonprofit agencies, or public agencies, providing food and/or shelter to homeless and low-income people.
– Agencies must not charge fees to clients for EFSP-funded services.
– Service providers must be supplementing existing food and shelter programs.
– Agencies must practice non-discrimination and not require religious participation.
– Agencies must be governed by a volunteer Board of Directors (except for government units).
To request an application, call 530-743-1847 or email terry@yscunitedway.org. Applications must be submitted no later than noon on Friday, Feb. 25. Applications can be sent to Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, P.O. Box 122, Marysville, CA 95901.