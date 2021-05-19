The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation has raised $125,000 to date through their investor’s program to assist local businesses reopen, rebuild and recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Program investments, including a recent one from Sutter Health, help YSEDC provide financial and technical support to businesses through the pandemic and beyond.
“We are truly grateful to partners like Sutter Health for selecting the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation to help our local businesses survive the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said YSEDC President Brynda Stranix in a press release. “These funds will go a long way in our efforts to build a robust and vibrant Yuba-Sutter region, which helps contribute to the health of our overall community.”
In addition to its Small Business Emergency Economic Relief program, YSEDC offers support to the Yuba-Sutter region through its core programs, which include business attraction, retention and expansion, infrastructure enhancement and a revolving loan program.
MaryJane Griego, owner of Duke’s Diner in Olivehurst, said the work YSEDC did early in the pandemic for the local business community by offering zero-interest loans was a lifesaver for businesses like her own.
“Not only were they efficient in getting the money out to small businesses like mine but the assistance they provided in assembling Profit and Loss Statements was immeasurable,” Griego said in a press release. “The P&L exercise reminded me of the importance of a monthly review, which I will continue to do going forward. I can’t thank them enough for the assistance they provided.”
To date, YSEDC and its community partners have provided grant and loan assistance to 355 businesses that represent 1,982 jobs and 36 nonprofit organizations in the area.
Stranix said the corporation will continue to assist the counties with their grant programs as funds become available.