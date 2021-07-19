The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation announced its plans to develop a Pandemic Economic Recovery and Resiliency Strategy for the Yuba-Sutter area.
The strategy will be developed over the next several months and will include a variety of public participation opportunities. YSEDC will oversee the planning process, with guidance from a strategy committee comprised of local stakeholders. The final strategy will guide the region toward actions to increase economic resilience while charting a path for continued economic recovery for the Yuba-Sutter area.
YSEDC sent a Request for Proposal to 20 consulting firms and ultimately selected International Sustainable Resilience Center, Inc. (ISRC) out of New Orleans, which specializes in economic recovery and resilience strategic action agendas. The not-for-profit corporation will help develop the local strategy and provide implementation guidance.
ISRC has developed a unique approach to post-pandemic and post-disaster economic recovery and resilience that focuses on a holistic approach to determine impacts on the societal, community, and business sectors, according to the YSEDC. ISRC will work with local stakeholders to develop strategies, along with specific actions to quickly move the effort into implementation.
The corporation will administer a proprietary economic resilience scorecard that provides communities in the region with a self-assessment and guidance to increase their ability to better withstand, and more effectively recover from future incidents of all types.
The effort is being funded using CARES Act funding from the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. For more information, visit www.ysedc.org.