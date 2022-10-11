On June 15, The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation (YSEDC) launched a Microbusiness Grant program for both Yuba and Sutter counties.
According to the YSEDC, a microbusiness has $50,000 or less in gross revenues and five or fewer employees.
“YSEDC, in partnership with Sutter and Yuba counties, has received funding from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate to administer a microbusiness grant program directly to microbusinesses within the two-county region,” the YSEDC said in a statement. “The intent of the funding is to provide relief to the hardest to reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs.”
Grant applications are available on YSEDC’s website at ysedc.org/microbusiness-grants.
The deadline to apply for this program has been extended to May 2023, unless funds are distributed prior to the closing date. Qualified businesses may receive up to $2,500 in a one-time payment dependent upon approval of application and availability of funds. Grants will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis until all funds are disbursed.
To date, YSEDC said it has disbursed 28 grants to Yuba Sutter microbusinesses totaling $70,000. Funding is still available for 27 Sutter County microbusinesses and 18 Yuba County microbusinesses. YSEDC stressed that this is a grant program and not a loan.
Examples of eligible use of funds include:
– The purchase of equipment related to your business.
– Working capital to operate your business.
– Application for, or renewal of, a local permit such as but not limited to, a permit to operate as a sidewalk vendor.
– Payment of business debt accrued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety restrictions, or business interruptions or closures incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
