From left to right, John Nicoletti, Brynda Stranix, Cindy Smith, Glenda Nelson, Armida Rosalez, Thomas Lozano and Mark Birtha pose at the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards gala on Feb. 17 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.

 Natalie Syverson Photography

Last week, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland was honored with a special recognition during the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards gala.

Presented by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation (YSEDC), the Transformation Award is meant to honor a local business or organization that brings significant investment and economic development to a region. As part of that honor, YSEDC recognized the Estom Yumeka Maidu Indians of Enterprise Rancheria, owners of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.

