Last week, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland was honored with a special recognition during the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards gala.
Presented by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation (YSEDC), the Transformation Award is meant to honor a local business or organization that brings significant investment and economic development to a region. As part of that honor, YSEDC recognized the Estom Yumeka Maidu Indians of Enterprise Rancheria, owners of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.
The Yuba-Sutter Hard Rock project marked the first time in U.S. history that two separate Native American groups on separate coasts partnered for a significant business venture. This partnership was forged between the Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of Hard Rock International, and Enterprise Rancheria.
“We are humbled by this award and continue to be inspired to support and give back to our local community,” said Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. “Yuba-Sutter is a community that has welcomed us with open arms since we opened in 2019.”
Since the casino project was announced in 2001, Native residents of Enterprise Rancheria have made more than a half billion-dollar investment creating 500 construction jobs and over 1,300 permanent jobs, over 70% of which are filled by Yuba-Sutter locals.
To date, it has been estimated that the casino’s construction had an economic impact of $634 million between all phases of growth. When factoring in the direct, indirect, and induced impact, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento creates an economic impact of $141 million and approximately $64 million in compensation annually.
In addition to this, it has been reported that over $2.2 million has been donated in monetary and in-kind contributions to dozens of regional philanthropies since Hard Rock Sacramento’s opening in late 2019. These include donations to the American Red Cross of NorCal, Adventist Rideout Cancer Center in Marysville, and the Ronald McDonald House in Sacramento.
“It demonstrates putting their best foot forward, all under one shield,” explained Brynda Stranix, president and chief operating officer and economic development district director for YSEDC. “It is a project that was planned, constructed, and opened on time and has resulted in multiple new business inquiries into our home community.”
The Hard Rock location in Wheatland was also Hard Rock International’s first licensed and managed hotel casino property on the West Coast. The entertainment destination features Hard Rock Café, the Hard Rock Live event venue, hotel, casino, Rocktane fuel station, and an award-winning restaurant known as Council Oak Steaks and Seafood. Hard Rock Sacramento still has additional development phases planned, but no date has been announced for further construction.