The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation (YSEDC) announced that it will be able to distribute up to $2,500 to “microbusinesses” in Yuba and Sutter counties.
According to the YSEDC, a microbusiness has $50,000 or less in gross revenues and five or fewer employees.
“YSEDC, in partnership with Sutter and Yuba counties, has received funding from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate to administer a microbusiness grant program directly to microbusinesses within the two-county region,” the YSEDC said in a statement. “The intent of the funding is to provide relief to the hardest to reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs.”
The Microbusiness Grant program will open on Friday and applications are available on YSEDC’s website at https://www.ysedc.org/microbusiness-grants.
“The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (Cal OSBA) has allocated funding to each county in the state based on population,” the corporation said. “YSEDC has $102,144 available to distribute to qualified microbusinesses in Sutter County and $80,077.29 to qualified microbusinesses in Yuba County. Qualified businesses may receive up to $2,500 in a one-time payment dependent upon approval of application and availability of funds. Grants will be made on a first come first-served basis until all funds are disbursed.”
YSEDC stressed that this is a grant program and not a loan.
Examples of eligible use of funds include:
– The purchase of equipment related to your business.
– Working capital to operate your business.
– Application for, or renewal of, a local permit such as but not limited to, a permit to operate as a sidewalk vendor.
– Payment of business debt accrued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety restrictions, or business interruptions or closures incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.