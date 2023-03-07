Approximately 618 acres of diverse natural habitat in both Yuba and Sutter counties has been acquired and protected by the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust (SBRLT) in its newest conservation easement established on Oct. 26. 2022. This new preserve is adjacent to other state and private conservation and recreational areas located along the Feather River, which currently provide over 3,000 acres of wildlife habitat.

Together, these protected areas form a nearly contiguous block of important remnant or restored habitat including high-quality riparian habitat, valley oak woodland habitat, shaded riverine aquatic habitat, open grassland habitat, and emergent wetland habitat. Preserving these areas works to promote and enhance biological diversity and support the overall stability of special-status species and other native species.

