Approximately 618 acres of diverse natural habitat in both Yuba and Sutter counties has been acquired and protected by the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust (SBRLT) in its newest conservation easement established on Oct. 26. 2022. This new preserve is adjacent to other state and private conservation and recreational areas located along the Feather River, which currently provide over 3,000 acres of wildlife habitat.
Together, these protected areas form a nearly contiguous block of important remnant or restored habitat including high-quality riparian habitat, valley oak woodland habitat, shaded riverine aquatic habitat, open grassland habitat, and emergent wetland habitat. Preserving these areas works to promote and enhance biological diversity and support the overall stability of special-status species and other native species.
According to information from the SBRLT, the preserve is part of the required mitigation for the nearly 2-mile long Bear River Setback Levee project which joins and reclaims over 600 acres of floodplain and habitat areas. This project was said to provide significant opportunities to enhance the ecological values of the project area through the restoration and expansion of native habitats.
Perhaps more importantly, the project’s closing marked the start of an important conservation partnership between Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority, SBRLT, and the Sacramento Valley Conservancy. The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority was listed as the grantor, SBRLT as the grantee, with the Sacramento Valley Conservancy acting as preserve manager.
“These projects aren’t just about protecting important landscapes but also developing long-term relationships to ensure the property is managed in a way that conserves the natural resources into perpetuity,” said Alyssa Lindman, executive director for SBRLT. “The land trust recognizes that our natural resources, farmland and the region’s unique historic and scenic character are vital to a healthy economy and community well-being.”
SBRLT said it acquires land and conservation easements by purchase or donation. For more information, contact Lindman at 530-755-3568.