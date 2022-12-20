Officials with both Yuba and Sutter counties on Tuesday released information on the closures planned for their departments and offices due to the holiday season.
In Sutter County, most offices will be closed for the regularly scheduled holidays on Friday, on Dec. 26 and on Jan. 2, 2023, according to Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith.
Smith also said that many Sutter County departments will be participating in an end-of-year holiday closure. The following departments will be closed from Friday to Jan. 2, 2023:
– Clerk of the Board/County Clerk-Recorder/Elections. The department will have reduced operating hours to complete document recordings. Recordings will still be processed during the closure. The hours the county is accepting recordings from title companies are 8-10 a.m. on Friday, closed on Dec. 26, 8-10 a.m. from Dec. 27-Dec.30, and closed on Jan. 2, 2023. The Clerk-Recorder has a drop box in front of the building.
– General Services (on-call staffing only)
– Health & Human Services (the department will have staffing to ensure compliance with mandated services and court coverage. The Psychiatric Health Facility and Psychiatric Emergency Services will operate as usual)
– Probation (The department will have minimal staffing to cover court responsibilities.)
– Treasurer-Tax Collector
Officials with Yuba County said its departments would be closed on Friday, on Dec. 26 and on Dec. 30. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office business hours/public lobby will be closed on these days as well. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office will still be in operation along with 911 services. The Office of Emergency Services will go into an on-call and monitoring status.