One Stops in the Yuba-Sutter area are organizing a virtual job fair next month to help connect job seekers with employers in the age of COVID-19.
Local industries with openings include healthcare, production, handyman services, laborers, landscaping, automotive and warehouse positions. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with employers and learn about their respective company and current job openings.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to call 822-5120 ext. 3068 to register and receive the Zoom link for the virtual event.