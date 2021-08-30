The Yuba Community College District released a survey on Aug. 2 to evaluate the governing board’s effectiveness of promoting quality education to the 13,000 students it serves across the northern Sacramento Valley.
The Yuba CCD Governing Board’s 360 Evaluation process aims to measure the board’s strengths and areas for improvements. The survey was issued by email to a wide range of external and internal groups within the district.
Official representatives in higher education as well as county board and city elected officials are part of the external group the survey was sent to, said James Houpis, interim chancellor for YCCD. District faculty, parents and students also will have a chance to participate in the survey until Sept. 17.
“We need to be a dynamic institution to meet the needs of our community as time changes,” said Houpis.
As a requirement by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, the board’s annual evaluation was a budgeted expense at the cost of $15,000 for a total of 50 hours of consulting work.
The survey was administered by the Community College League of California On Call program with Rita Cepeda, chancellor of San Jose/Evergreen Community College District, as lead. Cepeda was selected as a consultant to collect and analyze the data. After analyzing data, Cepeda will provide a full report to board members and conduct a goal-orientated session in late October.
The survey seeks to help improve the institution through a data-driven analysis, said Houpis. The nine members of the YCCD board are Richard Teagarden, Denise Burbank, David Wheeler, Juan Delgado, Jesse Ortiz, Susan Alves, Bill Roderick, Rebecca Hawthorne and Donovan Hutchins. Their vision statement is to provide an innovative learning environment and meet diversity needs within the district.
The email issued to participants included a link to an anonymous survey. The survey asks demographic questions, takes an estimate of 20 minutes to complete and includes an end place for any open commentary. The survey could potentially be extended if participation does not reach over 20%, said Houpis.