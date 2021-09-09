The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees passed a resolution on Thursday requiring faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 or to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing in order to attend courses or be present at any district-owned facility.
The passed resolution will require students to continue wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status but will not allow unvaccinated students to participate in in-person learning unless the student presents a negative COVID-19 test result weekly. Unvaccinated students who do not want to submit to testing will have the alternative of online learning.
According to James Houpis, interim chancellor for the Yuba Community College District, the decision comes after the high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths the county has seen recently.
“In a community that has a lot of vaccine hesitancy, the one thing we need is to learn how to walk for a run,” said Houpis. “I think as we start to give students incentives, they start to think that it’s worth getting vaccinated. The disincentive is that once a week they’re going to have to do some testing.”
Moving forward, the district will be working alongside the public health department regarding what documentation is acceptable for proof of vaccination and to provide vaccination clinics at all district facilities. If COVID-19 vaccine boosters become necessary to prevent further transmission of the virus, then the protocols of the mandate may require a vaccine booster among students and employees.
With the pandemic funding received through HEERF III Student Award Funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan, the district will implement COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing with a budget cost of $3,465,000.
“Testing is an alternative to a vaccine, that’s not true,” said board member Jesse Ortiz, representative of trustee area five, during the meeting. “It is my understanding that the people who are affected by COVID are people of color, 75 percent of our students are people of color. I want to make a mandate with the exception of medical exemption. We as a district have to step it up.”
The district will not discriminate against those who receive an exemption from receiving the vaccine or testing, but all students, employees and volunteers are required to abide by district policies regarding the mandate and those who do not comply may face disciplinary action including termination. Visitors will also be required to wear masks indoors and at any campus event. Others on campus like vendors will be addressed individually.
Study: Vaccines prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths
According to the results of a Beaumont Health study published Thursday in the medical journal Lancet Regional Health – Americas, vaccination against COVID-19 significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus.
The Detroit News reported that the large-scale study looked at data from 11,834 people who tested positive for COVID-19 at Beaumont emergency centers in Michigan between Dec. 15, 2020, and April 30, 2021.
The study found that the hospitalization and emergency center visit rate was 96 percent lower for fully vaccinated patients than for unvaccinated patients, a press release from the health care system said.
Researchers found that breakthrough COVID-19 infections in people who were fully vaccinated comprised 1 percent of COVID-19 emergency care visits during the study period, The Detroit News reported.
“The main point is your odds of going to the hospital for COVID if you’re vaccinated is almost zero,” Dr. Amit Bahi, an emergency medicine physician and director of emergency ultrasound for Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, said in a statement. “You might get ill. You might feel bad for a couple of days. But you’re typically not going to go to the hospital and you’re not going to die.”
Area COVID update
On Thursday, another COVID-related death was reported. The individual was a Sutter County resident in their early 60s who was unvaccinated, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County. The total number of Yuba-Sutter area deaths related to COVID-19 is 187.
Active cases rose to 1,536 as of press time Thursday, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard. There were 77 hospitalizations reported with 27 in the intensive care unit.