The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy will begin Jan. 15, according to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
The program is for people who want to learn more about the sheriff’s department and will highlight different units and functions of the department. In addition, participants will be provided with an overview of law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Citizens can learn about patrol operations, corrections, dispatch, K-9, search and rescue, SWAT and crime scene investigation. The first meeting is Jan. 15 and will be every Wednesday night from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The last meeting will be April 1. Those interested in participating must be 18 years or older and complete an application and a mini-background check. Contact the crime prevention unit at 749-5103, for more information.
The academy is for informational purposes only, not an employment opportunity, according to the release.