Yuba City is now accepting applications for its 2021/22 Community Development Block Grant Program from nonprofits involved in projects that assist low-income individuals through affordable housing, capital improvements or public service activities.
The CDBG program is a federal program of grants to local governments, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD awards grants to communities to carry out a wide range of community development activities directed toward revitalizing neighborhoods, economic development, and providing improved community facilities and services.
HUD requires that at least 70 percent of all CDBG funds be expended to benefit low-income individuals. Even if a project fits one of the eligible categories, it must also pass the low-income benefit test. Most projects qualify if at least 51 percent of the users will be low-income, as defined by HUD (80 percent of the area-wide median income).
Applications for CDBG funding are now available on the Yuba City website (https://bit.ly/386IUKB) and must be completed and submitted online no later than March 30 at 5 p.m.
Nonprofits with questions about the process can contact Jaspreet Kaur at jkaur@yubacity.net or 822-3233.