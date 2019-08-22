Yuba City officials approved an amendment on Tuesday modifying a 10-year contract with Recology Yuba-Sutter that was set to take effect starting in October.
With the amendment, Yuba City’s agreement will align its contract with other local jurisdictions that are part of the Regional Waste Management Authority (Yuba County, Wheatland, Marysville, Sutter County and Live Oak) to keep customer costs consistent throughout the area; scratch a requirement of the waste collection service to update its fleet and bins for customers; include biosolids handling; and provide customers more flexibility in choosing their particular service levels.
“The revised and improved contract with Recology is the product of a great deal of hard work, negotiation, and analysis,” said Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris. “The contract is fair, reasonable, and contemporary with current state laws and regulations. I’m extremely appreciative of Recology for the professionalism and good faith they’ve shown throughout this process.”
The city struck the original deal with Recology last October, and it was set to be implemented starting Oct. 1. Back in February, Recology sent a request to the city to amend the agreement, and city officials decided to renegotiate a few months later. Since the time the original deal was reached, three new members came onto the five-member council.
Changes
One of the focuses of renegotiating a new deal revolved around the disposal of biosolids, or sewage sludge.
“We had an opportunity to benefit the residents by including the biosolids negotiation into the residential and commercial rates. We chose that option, and I think it’s in the best interest of the citizens of Yuba City,” said council member Marc Boomgaarden.
The new deal sets biosolid disposal costs through 2023, but also includes a stipulation that the city can terminate the biosolids handling at a certain point if a more cost-effective option comes up – the city is working on a wastewater rate model and study that will identify different options the city has.
The most recent agreement also throws out a requirement of Recology to purchase a new fleet, as well as new carts and containers for Yuba City customers. The upgrades would’ve cost millions of dollars up front. Councilman Dave Shaw said Recology will still spend that approximately $11 million but will do so over the life of the agreement, and will replace trucks as needed.
Instead of residential customers having to switch to the largest 96-gallon cart – a mandate included in the previous deal – they now have a choice on the size of cart they’d like and can upgrade for less than $1 per month.
And by bringing rates and service options in-line with neighboring jurisdictions, officials say it’s one step toward restoring the regional partnership that Yuba City moved away from several years ago.
“I think what is important is that we are now part of this regional management, so we are more consistent across the region,” said council member Grace Espindola.
While officials didn’t go into specifics during Tuesday’s meeting regarding how the new deal would impact rates for customers, interim City Manager Diana Langley said there are pluses and minuses across the board.
In terms of residential rates for the carts, for the most part, they are less than current rates, she said. For commercial rates, some rates are less while some are more, she said. Also, commercial recycling, businesses and multi-family residences will begin seeing a recycling fee due to new state mandates. However, Recology will phase the fees in over an 18-month period.
“The steps council took tonight protects both the city and the ratepayers for years to come. While this was one of the main issues that made me run for office, I am pleased that this council has corrected the deficiencies of the prior contract and provided a transitional rate increase over time to take care of our biosolids,” Shaw said. “This has been an issue for the city for more than two years. As it was said tonight, it is time to move on.”
The amendment removes any potential future liability for the closure of the Marysville landfill and lowers overall future rate hikes, according to the city. It also allows Recology to charge a fee for three or more instances of contamination in containers, both recycling and organic materials.
“It’s still hard to believe this process has gone on this long, but Recology employee-owners never gave up hope that we could continue to serve the community we truly love,” said Recology Assistant Group Manager Dave Adler.
Last year, Yuba City opted to go out to bid before renegotiating a new contract with Recology, while the other members of the Regional Waste Management Authority chose to negotiate directly with the company. After receiving several bids, the city chose to negotiate with Recology before coming to an agreement on a 10-year deal worth more than $100 million.